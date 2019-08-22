ACY
The South Jersey Transportation Authority is expected to vote on awarding two contracts for the Atlantic City International Airport's new de-icing facility at its meeting Thursday morning.

A.P. Construction of Blackwood is on the agenda as recommended to receive a $19.35 million contract to build it, and Michael Baker International, Inc., for a $1.45 million contract for construction administration, management and inspection.

SJTA has received more than $9 million in federal funds to build the facility.

The meeting is 9 a.m. at the SJTA Administration Building, Farley Service Plaza, on the Atlantic City Expressway, at Milepost 21.3 in Elwood, Mullica Township.

