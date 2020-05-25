The South Jersey Transportation Authority has called a special telephone meeting for Wednesday to vote on a proposed 37% total increase on the Atlantic City Expressway. The SJTA has said the toll increase would generate $26 million more in revenue a year.
Four Atlantic City childhood friends stuck to the pact that they made in eighth grade and graduated from college this month. Adonnis Brock-Murray, Tyonna Holloway, Destiny White and Te'ajea Snow said it was their friendship, and a promise to each other, that pushed them through during the most difficult times in high school and college.
Many South Jersey residents will observe Memorial Day online from their homes this weekend. Towns have been getting creative in an effort to let people continue to pay their respects due to social gatherings restrictions as a result of COVID-19. Ocean City wil broadcast a prerecorded ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday on OCTV-97. The ceremony will also be posted on the "Ocean City NJ" Facebook page and at ocnj.com
There is concern about seasonal or migrant farm workers as a vector for COVID-19 infections, but testing of the population, so far, has found the percent positive to be about 16 percent — similar to that of the general public getting tested — state officials said this week. The state guidance to farm owners included information on social distancing, screening and education to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
New Jersey houses of worship for all different religions have not had the public within their walls since the start of spring. The two months that have passed since then have allowed religious institutions to prepare for a new normal when they reopen, which may include social distancing, personal protection equipment and hand sanitizer stations.
Matt Szczur, a Philadelphia Phillies baseball outfielder and a 2007 Lower Cape May Regional graduate, found inspiration in "The Last Dance," the documentary on Michael Jordan. Szczur, an accomplished painter, painted pictures of Jordan, depicting iconic moments from Jordan's career.
