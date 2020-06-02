ac2_liquorstore2

The front door of Russo’s Liquor Store in Atlantic City was broken when people stormed in. ‘We’ve been in this neighborhood for over 45 years, serving the community. To have somebody to do this to us is disappointing,’ says owner Marilyn Russo. (Her son John, who took these photos, is a writer and copy editor for The Press of Atlantic City.)

Small businesses suffer in wake of looting. It wasn't just the big national brands that were targeted during Sunday's looting. Several local businesses also suffered.

Atlantic City rises from riot aftermath. More than 100 people participated in sweeping up broken glass from storefront windows and collecting debris left by looters Sunday night around Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Court House gym opens in defiance of state. A crowd of about 30 gathered Monday morning in the parking lot of the Muscle World Gym on Hand Avenue, ready to watch owner Jack Trombetta defy the state.

Nonessential businesses, outdoor dining can reopen June 15 as Stage 2 begins. State guidance for how businesses will need to do things differently to continue to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus will be announced soon, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

73-pound black drumfish highlights some really nice South Jersey fishing. Fishing in and around the region is providing some excitement and enjoyment.

Judy Shoffler

Judy Shoffler, of Cape May, shows the 73-pound black drumfish she caught while fishing with Ron Rookstool on the Delaware Bay. She said it took her a half-hour to reel it in with 16-pound test line.

