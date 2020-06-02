Small businesses suffer in wake of looting. It wasn't just the big national brands that were targeted during Sunday's looting. Several local businesses also suffered.
Atlantic City rises from riot aftermath. More than 100 people participated in sweeping up broken glass from storefront windows and collecting debris left by looters Sunday night around Tanger Outlets The Walk.
Court House gym opens in defiance of state. A crowd of about 30 gathered Monday morning in the parking lot of the Muscle World Gym on Hand Avenue, ready to watch owner Jack Trombetta defy the state.
Nonessential businesses, outdoor dining can reopen June 15 as Stage 2 begins. State guidance for how businesses will need to do things differently to continue to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus will be announced soon, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
73-pound black drumfish highlights some really nice South Jersey fishing. Fishing in and around the region is providing some excitement and enjoyment.
