A small fire on the second story of the Trump Plaza parking garage broke out after 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. Homeless people living in the garage started the fire, Evans said. Paper debris and clothes caught flames, Evans said.

The Fire Department responded to a call around 8:20 p.m. 

"It was a small fire but it created a lot of smoke," Evans said. "It was a little difficult to locate because of the amount of smoke."

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to have the scene under control, Evans said. No injuries were reported. 

