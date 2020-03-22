ATLANTIC CITY — A small fire on the second story of the Trump Plaza parking garage broke out after 8 p.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.
Homeless people living in the garage started the fire, Evans said. Paper debris and clothes caught flames, Evans said.
The Fire Department responded to a call around 8:20 p.m.
"It was a small fire but it created a lot of smoke," Evans said. "It was a little difficult to locate because of the amount of smoke."
It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to have the scene under control, Evans said. No injuries were reported.
