Treasury releases remainder of 2020 spending held in reserve, includes funds for Stockton: With the release of the funds, Stockton can move ahead with its plans for Phase II in Atlantic City, which would create a $64 million, 400-bed residential unit in the Chelsea neighborhood.
Sense of urgency needed to fix Atlantic City, says Hard Rock's top executive: “I’m afraid that if the image of Atlantic City doesn’t change, then continued reinvestment into Atlantic City is going to be a significant challenge,” Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen said.
Ocean City girls, boys swimming beat Oakcrest: The Red Raiders' girls team, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, won every race and beat Oakcrest 125-45 in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.
Atlantic City mayor's goals for 2020 include tearing down Trump Plaza: “That’s not accepted in any other city but Atlantic City," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of the vacant casino. "It’s an embarrassment, it’s blight on our skyline, and that’s the biggest eyesore in town.”
Wildwood man pleads guilty in Stockton criminal sexual contact case: Under the agreement, Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said they are recommending probation and no jail time for 26-year-old Zachary Madle, although the charges called for six years.
