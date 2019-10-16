Atlantic City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of Marty Small Sr. becoming acting mayor, serving an unexpired term as the city’s chief executive following the abrupt departure of Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned earlier this month.
Cape May County and Sheriff Robert Nolan filed suit Tuesday against the state and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in federal court, challenging the constitutionality of Grewal’s Immigrant Trust Directive and asking the court to issue an injunction against it.
A Ventnor woman pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in the July 2018 killings and robbery of her mother and grandmother. Heather Barbera, 43, who admitted she beat the two women with her father’s billy club, tearfully entered the plea in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Nearly a month after 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office released a sketch of a man reported to be in the park where she was last seen Sept. 16. Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the man depicted in the composite sketch is not a suspect or person of interest.
The Ocean City High School boys and girls cross country teams were flying high literally and figuratively Friday. A magnanimous gesture by Delta Airlines made it possible for the Red Raiders to compete in the Disney Cross-Country Classic in Orlando, Florida. The boys varsity team wound up winning its race, and the girls varsity placed second in its race at Walt Disney World.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.