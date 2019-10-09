Marty Small Mayor of Atlantic City

Council President Marty Small speak with the media after be sworn in as the new mayor of Atlantic City at City Hall Atlantic City Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic City Democrats nominate 3 for mayor: Interim Mayor Marty Small remains the front runner for the position he assumed last week after Frank Gilliam's resignation.

School Halloween parades to remain canceled: Despite an online petition that has more than 1,100 signatures, the Galloway Township Board of Education will not change its decision to cancel outside Halloween parades.

Egg Harbor Township food bank receives chicken donation: A 16-wheel tractor trailer arrived at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey on Tuesday morning with 32,000 pounds of chicken products to be distributed throughout South Jersey. 

First coastal storm of the season puts shore officials on alert. South Jersey's first coastal storm of the season heads toward the region Wednesday and won't leave until Saturday, bringing coastal flooding, waves that batter the shore and gusty winds.

Wildwood High hoping to end losing streak. The Warriors suffered their 40th straight defeat last Friday, losing 55-0 to Gloucester City. It is the longest current losing streak in the state. 

Wildwood High School Football

Wildwood Casey Dillon Asst Coach talk to players during practice. Aug. 13, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments