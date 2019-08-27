Dear Franny The Shopaholic: OK Franny, here is one for you. I need a small printer that prints on both sides of the paper and is wireless, but most importantly, it has to be small, no more than 16 inches wide and 7.5 inches high. Oh and cheap too! — Jason P.
Dear Jason: Staples has an Epson Expression Home XP-1400 wireless color injet Small-In-One printer that does print both sides on sale half price for $49.99. It is 14.8 inches wide and 6.7 inches high. How’s that?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We love Sarcone Bread from Ninth Street in South Philadelphia. Where can we purchase it in our area? — Janice and Carmine Calciano
Dear Janice and Carmine: You can buy a loaf of Sarcone bread for $5 at Romeo Di Bona’s Italian American Deli in Somers Point across from ShopRite. It used to be a church many years ago, it’s on the point of Bethel and Ocean Heights.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am tight on countertop space in my kitchen. I am looking for a coffee pot K-cup combo. A friend of mine said she thinks they make one, and to email you. I don’t want to spend a ton of money on it, no more than $100. — Emily T., Pleasantville
Dear Emily: Found one right under the bell for $99 at Walmart. They sell the Keurig K- Duo Brewe, which has a 12-cup coffee maker and a single serve K-cup.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Been looking for single-serve coffee bags. Acme carried them, but I have not seen them in a few months. — Kupper2
Dear Kupper2: Both Walgreens and Staples sell a box of 19 Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee Singles. Walgreens sells the box for $4.99 and Staples sells the same box for $9.99. Hope you can find a Walgreens!
Reader Tips
Janis Hetrick of Scullville wrote in to let Cynthia know about a great shower head from South Jersey Gas Marketplace for only $10 if she qualifies for the rebate at southjerseygasmarketplace.com/collections/featured-products/products/niagara-earth-massage-handheld-showerhead
Can you help?
Nancy of Atlantic City is looking for a good mop that will get out the dark spots that my mop misses. She writes she has to use a Mr. Clean Eraser on those spots and it is hard on her back.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Blu 1-pound lump crab meat: $16.99.
• AmeriGas Propane Exchange: $14.99 after a $5 Acme Digital coupon.
• Kellogg’s Rice Crispie Treats: 99 cents. Limit one.
• Lucerne 128-ounce bottle of milk: Two for $6.
• Signature Select 64-ounce bottle of 100% Apple Juice: 99 cents.
• Barilla pasta: $1.
ShopRite
• Pantene Hair Care: Three for $9. Save an additional $5 with the coupon in Sunday’s Press, making all three $4. Must buy three.
• Red or green grapes and/or tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents a pound each with each of the coupons in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Chicken breast or center-cut pork chop family packs: $1.99 per pound.
• Head of iceberg lettuce: 79 cents with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Cantaloupe: 99 cents with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• McCafe 24-ounce coffee is $4.95 at Dollar General. Powerade 32-ounce bottles are 65 cents.
• Renuzit gel air fresherners are 89 cents at Walgreens.
• Almay makeup and makeup removers are buy one get one 75% off at Rite Aid.
• Crayola 10-pack of markers or a 12-pack of colored pencils are 97 cents each at Staples.
• Black & Decker 0.9 cubic-foot microwave, regularly $79.99, is on sale for $54.99 at Target.
• The Instant Pot Duo80 is on sale for $99.99 at Kohl’s. Use the code SALE30 and get an additional 30% off with your Kohl’s charge.
• CIAO 30-inch rolling duffel bag in your choice of lime, navy, or purple, regularly $60, is on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
• Maxwell House, Gevalia, or McCafe 12-pack of K-cups are $4.99 each at CVS.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.