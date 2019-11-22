The public is invited to join fellow citizens, community leaders, pastors and others to give thanks over a buffet breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at Historic Smithville Inn.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by contacting the Wimberg Funeral Home at 609- 965-0357.

