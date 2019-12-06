The party’s over for Snooki.
The reality show star whose real name is Nicole Polizzi announced she’s retiring from the “Jersey Shore” franchise to spend time with her kids and get away from the constant drama on the series that she said is “turning into a nightmare.”
“Don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore,’” Snooki said on Friday’s installment of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” which she co-hosts with best friend Joey Camasta.
“I am not coming back to ‘Jersey Shore’ for a season 4 if there is one,” she added. “And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is … I just can’t do it anymore. Literally leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me and Joey knows I try and quit every single day.”
R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marrying Aaliyah: Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15 years old, in a secret ceremony in 1994.
The revised indictment, filed Thursday in New York, accuses Kelly of paying a bribe in exchange for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994. A day later, Kelly, then 27, married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony he arranged at a hotel in Chicago. The marriage was annulled months later because of her age. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.
San Francisco Opera names first female music director: The San Francisco Opera has named conductor Eun Sun Kim its new music director, ushering the first woman into the job in the company’s history.
The 39-year-old Kim will become the company’s music director designate effective immediately and take on the position permanently in August, conducting Beethoven’s “Fidelio” when the 2020-21 season opens, the company said Thursday.
— Press news services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.