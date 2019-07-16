Moreys pedal monorail thing

Right next to the Flying Galleons is the Seagull Cycle. This, too, takes on you on a monorail ride, but unlike the FG, where you just sit, relax and take in the views, you need to pedal your way to the end.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments