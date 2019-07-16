Moreys 50 Things

At the Shore editor Pamela Dollak tries out the Soccer Challenge at Adventure Pier. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood celebrates their 50th anniversary this season and At the Shore takes a look at 50 things to do at the piers this summer. Thursday July 11, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Similar to the Hockey Challenge, the rules are simple — you get 30 seconds to kick as many balls as you can into any one of the holes ahead. Score and win.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments