The Stockton University men’s and women’s soccer teams both played to 0-0 draws Wednesday night against The College of New Jersey.

In the women’s game in Ewing Township, Jennifer Devault recorded her fourth shutout and made a career-high 11 saves for the Ospreys (12-2-2, 4-1-2 New Jersey Athletic Conference).

TCNJ (12-1-1, 6-0-1 NJAC) is ranked No. 4 nationally by United Soccer Coaches.

The Stockton women next play 2 p.m. Saturday at New Jersey City.

The Stockton men’s team out shot the Lions 15-7 and Dino Gromitsaris made one save to record his fifth shutout of the season for the Ospreys (9-4-3, 2-3-2 NJAC).

Stockton had several chances to score against TCNJ (10-2-4, 2-1-4), including on a missed penalty kick by St. Augustine Prep graduate Christian Bik in the 12th minute.

The Ospreys will next host New Jersey City at 1 p.m. Saturday.

— Press staff reports

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Tags

Load comments