Age: 18
High school: Absegami
Hometown: Galloway Township
Parents: Sherry and Robert Graziano
Community/school activities: Founded a STEM Program at Absegami to bring science experiments to area schools and the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City; founded her school’s Mu Alpha Theta chapter and is active in Math Club; Executive Board of Student Council and Peer Mediation at her high school. She is a New Jersey Governor’s STEM Scholar and conducts research at Princeton University. Was an ALA New Jersey Girls State Delegate and was an intern at NASA. In October, Sofia gave a TEDx speech in Cape May on the importance of STEM education. She is one of 25 student ambassadors for Back to Space, a national organization that integrates STEM and space science into popular culture.
Post high school plans: To study astrophysics at the University of Pennsylvania.
Career goals: To pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics and work for NASA or SpaceX.
Sofia Graziano’s passion for STEM studies was sparked in the fourth grade while watching a science experiment performed as part of a school assembly. That Christmas, at the top of her wish list was a build-your-own circuit kit. She spent the following summer doing STEM activities at Camp Invention in Hammonton. She has been inspired ever since to dedicate herself to science studies and create opportunities that will enable young children to also come to the realization that “science rocks.”
You have accomplished so much in your life so far, what motivates you to achieve?
Ever since I was younger, my parents strongly instilled in me the importance of education. They encouraged me to explore and discover my passions and supported me in all of my endeavors. Whether it was piano practices, dance lessons or science camps, I’ve always had the opportunity to pursue what makes me happy, and I am extremely thankful for that.
Who would you say is the biggest role model in your life?
My biggest role model would be my sister, Simone. Although she is three years younger than I am, I feel like I have learned far more from her than she has from me. She is someone who is compassionate, selfless and has a heart of gold. She truly is my best friend for life, and I could not have asked for a better sister.
What skills have you learned from your role as a leader, and how do you think it will help guide your future?
I have found that the most successful leaders are those who value the balance of when to talk and when to listen. I learn the most when I listen to people who have different perspectives than my own, and I find that a discussion where I disagree is more enlightening and productive than one with which I completely agree.
