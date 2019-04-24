Millville wins Hammonton Invitational Softball Tournament

The Millville High School softball team won 2-1 over Delsea Regional to capture the program’s first Hammonton Invitational Softball Tournament title Saturday at Hammonton High School.

Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School

This 38th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the softball season. Millville is the defending champion. The 16-team field features six teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 2 Millville; No. 4 Northern Burlington; No. 5 Burlington Township; No. 6 Bordentown; No. 8 Kingsway Regional; and No. 9 Hammonton.

First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

What follows is the first-round schedule:

Saturday

8 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Eastern

Delsea vs. Shawnee

10 a.m.

Sterling vs. Cherokee

Seneca vs. Burlington Township

12 p.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Buena Regional

Millville vs. Kingsway Regional

2 p.m.

Audubon vs. Bordentown

Washington Township vs. Northern Burlington

 

 

