St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic softball

Gianna Terpolili scores for St. Joseph on a wild pitch on Thursday. Thursday, May 31

St. Joe (26-1) holds a one-game lead over Buena Regional (19-4). The teams are scheduled to play Tuesday at Buena Regional.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments