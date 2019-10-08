Land in Ocean City that has been approved to hold a condo-hotel has been listed for sale online.
The site of the Soleil Resort, in a redevelopment zone at 11th Street and Ocean Avenue, has all approvals to develop a hotel and space with 103/107 keyed rooms that range from studio to one- and two-bedroom condominiums, according to website Loopnet.com. The webpage has information on traffic and nearby public transportation, but does not list a price.
City residents have spoken out against the project, first proposed in January 2015, saying that it is designed to run like a condominium, not a hotel, meaning the units seem planned to function as residences rather than for short-term stays, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s archives.
