Millville Shawnee Football

Millville’s Solomon DeShields scores a two-point conversion against Shawnee on Saturday.

Sr.

6-2 214

DeShields made 61 tackles and had two sacks. On offense, he caught 44 passes for 660 yards and nine touchdowns. DeShields has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh.

