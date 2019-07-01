Millville Shawnee Football

Millville’s Solomon DeShields scores a two-point conversion against Shawnee on Saturday.

Solomon DeShields

Millville

Sr. WR/DB 6-0 205

Committed: Pittsburgh

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments