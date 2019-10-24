Millville Shawnee Football

Millville junior wide receiver Solomon Deshields has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Pittsburgh. He caught 34 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Solomon DeShields, Millville 29 catches for 387 yards

