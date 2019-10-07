Solomon DeShields headshot.jpeg

Solomon DeShields

Millville

The senior wide receiver caught seven passes for 121 yards and touchdowns to lead the Thunderbolts to a 20-14 win over Cherokee. DeShields has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh. Millville (2-3) plays at Timber Creek (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

