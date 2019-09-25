Hood_SavingHigbee24x24

Catch the works of Carol King Hood, along with that of Jimm Ross and Marie Natale, at SOMA NewArt Gallery before they fly away.

Hurry and catch two incredible exhibits at SOMA NewArt Gallery in Cape May before it closes for the season. Stan Sperlak’s new pastel show, “The Light and Colors of the Cape,” and Sam Donovan’s “The Aesopica” run daily through Oct. 14. SOMA is at 31 Perry St. Go to SOMAGallery.net.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments