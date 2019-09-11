Somers Point Brewing Company

The owners of Somers Point Brewing Company are banking on their location to bring beer fans, and Somers Point diehards, to their microbrewery.

The final flight of the tour takes place at Somers Point Brewing Company, home of beers like the SoPo Sour, Jetty Jump Cali Common, Little Fish Session IPA, 7th Street Saison and even a non-alcoholic root beer. You’ll finish your last of sixteen beer samples here, but don’t worry, the fun continues.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments