Somers Point Police Department

Somers Point Police Department

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., police and law enforcement officials will host their event at William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. In addition to live music, there will be a K-9 narcotic demonstration and a helicopter demonstration by the Coast Guard.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Load comments