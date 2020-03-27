Somers Point school staff hold car parade for students: Hoping to generate some much-needed school spirit during the shutdown of the state’s K-12 schools, teachers in Somers Point took inspiration from peers in Texas and hosted two car parades through the city Wednesday and Thursday.
NJ unemployment filings up 15-fold, U.S. and state set records: More than 3 million people nationwide applied for unemployment benefits, up from 282,000 the week before. New Jersey saw a jump from 9,467 to 155,454.
Mass layoffs begin at casinos: Most of the resort’s casinos have sent temporary layoff notices to employees, a move that enables nearly 16,000 workers to receive unemployment benefits, as the uncertainty of when the state’s gaming industry will reopen continues.
Atlantic City's Ciani Redd-Howard had an interesting hobby before basketball: Redd-Howard gave up ballet for basketball in sixth grade, and recently led the high school's girls basketball team to its first Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship in program history.
Ventnor community project has folks looking for the end of the rainbow: On the Facebook page “Ventnor / Downbeach Rainbow Trail,” group members are asked to craft rainbows and hang them in their window or front door for other residents to see from the street.
