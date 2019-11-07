At noon, Shore Medical Center is honoring veterans with a ceremony at Shore Medical Center Park along Bay Avenue. 

As part of the event, members of the community can submit the name of friends or family members who have served our country in the military. Each person submitted will be honored with a flag that will be placed on the lawn at Shore, which will remain there until Nov. 15.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

