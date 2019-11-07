At noon, Shore Medical Center is honoring veterans with a ceremony at Shore Medical Center Park along Bay Avenue.
As part of the event, members of the community can submit the name of friends or family members who have served our country in the military. Each person submitted will be honored with a flag that will be placed on the lawn at Shore, which will remain there until Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.