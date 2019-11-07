Find the mainland and shore 7-day forecast from our green screen studio, or around South Jersey, here.
Atlantic City near the top for New Jersey climate change impacts
Combine rising sea waters, sinking land and challenges in the city's finances and Atlantic City has and will continue to be increasingly vulnerable to climate change.
It's not the major flooding events that experts are concerned with. It's those nuisance, minor flood stage events that close a road for an hour or two, prevent us from walking on the sidewalk and detracting from the city's natural beauty.
This is what I say to public groups about climate change. Climate change is not a religion. You don't believe in it or not. There are facts - climate change is bringing more coastal flooding, more extreme weather patterns and warmer temperatures (which can be both positive and negative at times).
However, what you want to do about it is where your beliefs come in. That's where the politics comes in.
As part of our Reinventing AC year-long series, we're focusing the month of November on climate change.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Leaves at the bottom or top of the tree typically change colors and drop their leaves first?
The best fall Foliage requires bright and sunny September days or damp and rainy ones?
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, rainfall between September and November has increased from 9 to 11 inches at Atlantic City International Airport between 1943 to 2019?
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Weather wimp.
1 right: Weather wannabe.
2 right: Weather weenie.
3 right: Weather wizard
Snow before Thanksgiving? You betcha!
This past week, we celebrated the 43rd anniversary of the earliest measurable (able to measure with a ruler) snow in the region. To celebrate, I made a list of the 7 earliest measurable snows in South Jersey.
Now, when you talk about the snow that doesn't stick to the ground, well... turn your calendar back a month to see when that happened.
On The Docket...
New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson (and birthday buddy) was a little busy the past couple of days. So, our October monthly recap of the Something in the Air Podcast will come Friday.
Next Tuesday, I'll be at Middle Township High School speaking to Mr. Bill Handley's class. If that name sounds familiar to you, it's because we featured him in our Locals Summer September On The Road video.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind?
Atlantic City has seen ____ times more coastal flooding events per year between 2010 and 2015 than in the period between 1950 to 1969, according to the EPA.
The National Weather Service raised the coastal flood advisory threshold in Atlantic City from 6 to (6.3 or 6.6) feet in 2012.
High or low temperatures are warming faster at Sen. Frank S Farley State Marina in Atlantic City?
Front Fact
A.C. Marina's first freeze of the year typically comes on Nov. 12 (making Saturday morning's sub-freezing forecast right around average).
