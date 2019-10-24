As we enter the last full week of October, we've been treated to comfortable temperatures and dry weather. Maybe you're reading this on your back porch by a campfire. ... That sounds real good right about now, in case you were looking for someone to come by.
Cranberry growers have to fight the icebox of South Jersey
When you think of the Pine Barrens, what comes to mind? The Jersey Devil? Pine trees that stretch miles and miles on winding roads? Blueberries?
How about the $21.9 million cranberry industry? The third largest state for cranberry production, these low-lying, bog-loving crops are ready to be harvested now in New Jersey.
As you've noticed, though, there's a chill in the air. That, my friends, can spell cranberry concern. The Pine Barrens naturally attract the coldest temperatures in the region because of their rural landscape and sandy soil. Tack on the fact that cold air sinks and, well, a cranberry bog is at ground level and you could have problems if they're not looked over, like they are at Pine Island Cranberry in Washington Township.
Speaking of farming
Good news came from Thursday's release of the U.S. Drought Monitor. The area in moderate drought, which is the lowest level of drought we can be classified in, has been cut in half.
Hurricane messaging is a big deal
In the latest Something in the Air podcast, I talk with Adam Rainear, a weather communications expert and Rutgers friend of mine (here's us back in 2013). He explains why he gives the National Hurricane Center high marks for hurricane communication, but also doesn't blame the public for being confused.
Front Fact
The warming power of the ocean during the fall is powerful. Atlantic City International Airport, about 10 miles inland, sees its first fall freeze Oct. 21. Take the trip down White Horse Pike into Atlantic City, though, and that date jumps three weeks, to Nov. 11
