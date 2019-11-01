There were a couple tricks, but a couple of treats too in our Halloween weather, right? Sure, Mary Poppins would have been a great costume during the morning. During the afternoon, though, lifeguards and tourists the costume of choice.
I'm not a huge Halloween fan. I'll give out candy, I'll go to Halloween parties, but I'm never seeking out an invite for a party. Maybe it's cause I don't want to spend money on a Halloween costume. I'm perfectly fine enjoying the what could be the fifth warmest Halloween on record.
Also, based on the popularity of our very own Molly Bilinski's trick or treat times in South Jersey article, I have to imagine the weather was a spooky topic for some.
We're in the peak of fall foliage, depending on the tree
According to the Oct. 28 update from The Foliage Network, South Jersey is in "high color". However, fellow Rutgers and Perry Hall Residence Hall alum (where our WeatherWatcher videos were recorded... Here's another one from 2009) Bernie Issacson, who is now a forester at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says any one spot can see leaf change over a four to six week period.
I know you might look at the foliage to take your mind off of things, but maybe it's food for thought as you're sight seeking this weekend.
The reason has to do with factors like the type of tree, amount of water nearby and even where the leaf is located on the tree.
Speaking of water...
There's more positive news on the drought front, it's over. South Jersey saw a dousing of rain on Sunday and this constant Seattle like drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday didn't hurt either as the latest drought update arrived Thursday.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Does New Jersey have a higher nationwide ranking of blueberry or cranberry (3rd) production?
Which area has the earlier freeze date? Atlantic City International Airport or Indian Mills?
Which area got a later autumn freeze warning from the National Weather Service in 2018, Cumberland County (Oct. 22) or Atlantic County (Nov. 11)?
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Weather wimp.
1 right: Weather wannabe.
2 right: Weather weenie.
3 right: Weather wizard
On The Docket...
Our Reinventing AC series will turn to climate change in November. I'll be writing the lead piece about the biggest impacts to the city. Look for quotes from New Jersey experts, plus a video and podcast with long time South Jersey Meteorologist Jim Eberwine.
Also our Something in the Air Podcast will have our monthly weather recap in the region with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson soon.
If you're a part of the North Cape May Seniors group, I'll catch you in Villas on Monday!
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind?
Leaves at the bottom or top of the tree typically change colors and drop their leaves first?
The best fall Foliage requires bright and sunny September days or damp and rainy ones?
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, rainfall between September and November has increased from 9 to ___ inches at Atlantic City International Airport between 1943 to 2019?
Front Fact
The latest sunrise of the year is not on the Winter Solstice, or even in December. It'll be this Saturday. Atlantic City has a sunrise of 7:26 a.m. Thank the Fall Back on Saturday night for that. Make sure to change your clocks (and change your batteries in your smoke alarm, too)!
