THE BIG STORY
I believe I speak on behalf of everybody when I say we want our streets, sidewalks and parking lots to be clear of snow during and after a winter storm. However, turns out, using rock salt to get down to the black top isn't the best for the environment and we're probably using too much of it anyway.
So what's South Jersey to do? I spoke with the Avalon Department of Public Works's Director Bill Macomber and the Atlantic County Department of Public Works crew to learn how they keep the streets snow free while also staying environmentally green.
Avalon and Atlantic County use a mix of practices and product. In fact, Avalon's using 25 to 50 percent less salt than when Macomber became director 12 years ago. Now, what they're using is more expensive, but they've found the right mix of economy and efficiency to get it done. Read my story to find out how they're doing this.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
There are _5__ main factors that impact coastal flooding.
During the full moon, the moon is on the opposite/same side of the Earth as the sun?
In South Jersey, onshore winds that originate as far east as Long Island / Cape Cod / Nova Scotia produce coastal flooding
You can find the answers in this story.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Weather wimp.
1 right: Weather wannabe.
2 right: Weather weenie.
3 right: Weather wizard
Ten Year Challenge
Everyone's been hopping on the 10-year challenge bandwagon this week. I didn't want to lose my spot on it, so without further ado, I present to you two videos.
This is my most recent 7-day forecast from November 2019. Note the cut hair, and my proper position of both my camera and where I'm standing, as well as the video quality. Impressive, right?
This is my November 19, 2009 forecast from the WeatherWatcher studio at Rutgers University. Note the hair and unschooled position of camera and meteorologist that combine to make me look like I'm four years old.
You know what we call that? Progress.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind?
(Because it's never too late to improve your meteorological rating around here.)
What costs more? Rock salt (sodium chloride) or magnesium chloride?
Spraying salt with a liquid reduces salt usage by ___%?
Which is better at temperatures under 15 degrees? Magnesium Chloride or rock salt?
Check back next week to find out how you did.
Or, if the turkey got you tired, you can use my video and article about green de-icing products and methods here to find out how you did.
Coming up...
I'll be off from the weather column and videos for the weekend (you'll see an expanded weather graphic in our e-edition and in print). However, I'll still be monitoring the Sunday storm closely and will hop back on for updates.
Front Fact
The final numbers aren't in but this was likely the windiest Thanksgiving of the past 5 years!
