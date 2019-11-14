We had a good taste of winter last Friday and Saturday, but we were living in winter this week. Let's see the trophies we collected for records at South Jersey at Atlantic City International Airport.
Tuesday - Most Snow on Record (Tie)
Tuesday's snowfall was just a trace, not enough to even measure. Weak, I know, but it's good enough for a tie.
Wednesday, we had a record low 21 degrees, beating the old record of 22 degrees.
Also Wednesday, we had the lowest "high" temperature, with a maximum of 37 degrees (old record: 39 degrees).
Millville also tied the record for lowest temperature on Wednesday and broke the record for the record minimum high temperature.
Using data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, we've never had a high temperature this cold, this early. It's the reason the local Office of Emergency Management Officials went on alert and prompted Code Blue warnings across South Jersey.
This lines up the 2019-2020 winter outlook, which forecast "short rounds of wintry temperatures and perhaps a snowy nor’easter or two" in November and December.
Thanks to WeatherWorks in Hackettstown, NJ and Judah Cohen, Director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research for helping me put that forecast together.
Find the mainland and shore 7-day forecast everyday from our studio, or around South Jersey, here.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Atlantic City has seen __8__ times more coastal flooding events per year between 2010 and 2015 than in the period between 1950 to 1969, according to the EPA.
The National Weather Service raised the coastal flood advisory threshold in Atlantic City from 6 to (6.3 or 6.6) feet in 2012.
High or low temperatures are warming faster at Sen. Frank S Farley State Marina in Atlantic City?
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Weather wimp.
1 right: Weather wannabe.
2 right: Weather weenie.
3 right: Weather wizard
Thanks for having me, Middle Township Middle School!
I was joined by about 20 friendly students in Mr. Bill Handley's Beach and Boat Life at Middle Township Middle School. First of all, Beach and Boat Life sounds like a pretty awesome class, but that's besides the point. The students came prepared with a list of questions including: How long does it take to forecast, how does the green screen work and what's high and low pressure. We also did trivia for some Press of AC swag and did our Tuesday midday video.
If the name Bill Handley sounds familiar, it's because he's the Lifeguard Captain for Upper Township Beach Patrol. We did our Locals Summer September On The Road shoot from there this year.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind?
When (date) was the earliest snowfall on record at Atlantic City International Airport?
Hint: read my story here:
We're in a El Nino, La Nina or Neutral state this fall and likely into the winter.
What area averages more snowfall: Upper Deerfield or Atlantic City International Airport?
Coming up...
We'll be tracking the weekend's weather ahead, which should mean the return to coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore.
Front Fact
The largest one-day snowfall at A.C. Airport is 18.4 inches back on Dec. 26, 2010, the "Boxing Day Blizzard". In Cape May, that amount is even higher, 20 inches, back in 1908. Imagine clearing that kind of snow without a snow blower.
Be a part of South Jersey weather!
I'm on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
