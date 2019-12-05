THE BIG STORY - BRRRRR!
Yep, those two photos describe it all - November was cold!
We're not talking one or two cold days - the average temperature for the month was 3.6 degrees below normal. Those numbers were reported at two locations, Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. That's pretty unusual to have the same temperatures recorded along the coast and inland! If you want to know why it has been so cold and dry, check out my latest Something in the Air podcast with New Jersey State Climatologist. Dr. Robinson and I have a good discussion that will put everything in perspective.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
Let's see how you fared - did the turkey-coma induced tryptophan fog your thinking? Or did you power through? Let's see.
What costs more? Rock salt (sodium chloride) or magnesium chloride?
Spraying salt with a liquid reduces salt usage by _30__%?
Which is better at temperatures under 15 degrees? Magnesium Chloride or rock salt?
You can also find the answers in this story.
So, how'd you do?
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week
This November was the ____ coldest November since 1951 at A.C. Airport or A.C. Marina?
The last year we had a month in the top 5 for coldest was 2017, 2002, 1989?
According to Robinson Cape May still holds the state record for the largest snow storm of all time, when ____ inches of snow fell in 1899.
Coming up...
It's the end of the year and that means lists, lists and lists! I'm working on the top ten weather events of 2019.
But it's also the end of the decade. We got to go big. So, I'm also cooking up the top ten weather events of the decade, in particular order. Although, you can probably guess what #1 is...
Front Fact
December 6 begins the darkest 30-day period of the year. We'll have no more than 9 hours of 31 minutes worth of daylight. My mom loves when it gets dark early, mainly because of Little Bear's Winter Solstice. How about you? Write to me on Social Media, the links are below.
"What if everything was free, and cherries came in three, and even in the winter it was 70 degrees?" - Shwayze
