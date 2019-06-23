“What the sonar does, it gives us eyes.”
Local dive teams were recently authorized and funded to purchase sonar equipment to better help during search and rescue operations.
Who will hear West Wildwood mayor's appeal? Mayor Christopher Fox's appeal of $24,900 in fines for alleged violations of state ethics laws will be heard, according to a Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman. But the question is whether the state's Local Finance Board will hear the appeal or transfer the matter to a higher administration.
48 Blocks provides interactive experience with Atlantic City mural tour "A lot of the art sends a message that this is nice city to visit," said driver David Murillo, who drove groups around the city for the Jitney mural tour Sunday. Were you SEEN at 48 Blocks this weekend?
Plane overshoots Ocean City runway A single-engine Cessna rolled off the runway at the municipal airport Sunday morning and got stuck in the marsh, according to police.
Hundreds come out to support Bill Walsh at Holy Spirit flag football tournament Walsh, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 1985, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in early 2017. The funds raised help offset Walsh's medical costs.