“What the sonar does, it gives us eyes.”

Sonar for Hamilton Township Dive Team

Clem Thomas, a lieutenant with the Hamilton Township Dive team, demonstrates how they use sonar to locate objects under water, at Lake Lenape, in Mays Landing, Sunday June 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Local dive teams were recently authorized and funded to purchase sonar equipment to better help during search and rescue operations.

Who will hear West Wildwood mayor's appeal? Mayor Christopher Fox's appeal of $24,900 in fines for alleged violations of state ethics laws will be heard, according to a Department of Community Affairs spokeswoman. But the question is whether the state's Local Finance Board will hear the appeal or transfer the matter to a higher administration.

48 Blocks provides interactive experience with Atlantic City mural tour "A lot of the art sends a message that this is nice city to visit," said driver David Murillo, who drove groups around the city for the Jitney mural tour Sunday. Were you SEEN at 48 Blocks this weekend? 

Plane overshoots Ocean City runway A single-engine Cessna rolled off the runway at the municipal airport Sunday morning and got stuck in the marsh, according to police.

Hundreds come out to support Bill Walsh at Holy Spirit flag football tournament Walsh, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 1985, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in early 2017. The funds raised help offset Walsh's medical costs.

2019 Walshy's Warriors Flag Football Tournament (28).JPG

Cindy Walsh, left, Andrew DiPasquale, E’lijah Gray and Kelly Walsh display Bill Walsh’s No. 16 jersey that was retired on Saturday as part of the 2019 Walshy’s Warriors flag football tournament held at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. Walsh was diagnosed with ALS in 2017.