The Pro Football and Eagles Hall of Famer is best known for his exploits with Washington, but he got his start in Philly. His 32 TD passes in 1961 was the franchise record until Wentz threw 33 in 2017.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
