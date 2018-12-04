Sophia Ridolfo led Buena to a 13-6-3 season with her league-leading 26 goals. She also had three assists. She will enter her senior year with 62 goals and 25 assists.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

