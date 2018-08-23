CAPE MAY — Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award.
Soroptimist International of the Americas is a women’s service organization whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs, such as this, that lead to social and economic empowerment. The Live Your Dream Award aids a woman who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. To qualify, she must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or undergraduate degree.
Recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education. This would include books, childcare and transportation. The Soroptimists are offering two Live Your Dream Awards this year, each in the amount of $2,000.
To find out more, see SICMC.com or call Denise Shuler at 609-425-5014. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.