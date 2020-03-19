The 76ers' players were tested Monday for COVID-19, according to several sources.
The news comes after the team announced last Thursday that it was arranging tests for players and staff members who recently came in contact with players who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least some of the Sixers staff members are still waiting to be tested.
The tests for the players came two days after it was announced that Detroit Pistons post player Christian Wood tested positive for the virus.
The Sixers defeated the Pistons, 124-106, on March 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, moments before the NBA suspended the season. Wood left the arena wearing a mask, according to sources.
The former Sixer played 38 minutes, 58 seconds that night, finishing with 32 points and seven rebounds.
He is one of seven NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that four of their players tested positive.
Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he's one of four Brooklyn players to test positive. It's the third positive test of an NBA player.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on March 12 that league play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA may not resume play until June at the earliest.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 or more people throughout the United States.
Right now, the Sixers have a 39-26 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They would have 17 games remaining if the NBA opts to continue with a full 82-game regular season.
