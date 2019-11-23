Cedar Creek High School

On November 16th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Bernards in the CJ Group 2 football semifinals.

Dec. 8

At Rutgers University

1 p.m.

South/Central Group II Regional Championship

Hillside vs. Camden/Cedar Creek

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments