Millville Shawnee Football

Shawnee High School football team plays Millville for a South Jersey Group lV sectional final, at Millville, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Brick Memorial; Brick Township; Bridgeton; Central Regional; Cherry Hill West; Clearview; Colts Neck; Freehold Boro; Hamilton West; Hammonton; Highland; Hightstown; Jackson Memorial; Lakewood; Long Branch; Mainland; Middletown North; Middletown South; Millville; Moorestown; Neptune; Northern Burlington; Ocean City; Pennsauken; Princeton; Shawnee; Steinert; Toms River East; Toms River South; Winslow

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments