60 years ago, these South Jersey Black leaders fought for change. They see the same fight taking place now: “A large portion of our police officers (today) don’t look like me, they don’t live in this community,” said Ralph Hunter, co-founder and director of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. “That officer doesn’t live here, doesn’t go to the store here."
Ventnor swimmer believed to have 'sacrificed life' to save 2 others: The Coast Guard switched from search mode to recovery Saturday for an 18-year-old New York man who went missing after swimming with friends off Victoria Avenue.
Lesson from NJ's first mostly vote-by-mail primary election: There's work to do: “The statewide voter registration system was not ready,” said Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti. “There were too many problems to rely on the data to send out ballots to all active voters.”
High unemployment has not filled seasonal employment gap left by exchange students: With the federal government pausing the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shore towns who usually employ foreign students for summer positions are having a tough time hiring staff.
Longtime high school coach Larry DiGiovanni retires: A former Holy Spirit High School basketball player and teammate of Chris Ford in the late 1960s, DiGiovanni returned to coach both the Spartans boys and girls teams. He coached several other teams in 26 seasons, finishing with a record of 386-298.
