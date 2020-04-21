Local food pantries have seen an increase in the number of people they serve, some as much as 300%. While food supplies are sufficient to deal with increased demand now, there are concerns about what the future holds. Five mobile pantry sites are set up monthly across Atlantic City.
The new coronavirus' impact on the South Jersey economy could be more than $5 billion, and the regional recovery may take even longer than the 2008-09 recession's. The rather bleak estimates for a post-COVID-19 South Jersey economy stand in contrast to the strong growth the region experienced last year.
The Wildwood Catholic and St. Joseph high school communities still believe in the future of both schools. The plan now is for Wildwood Catholic and St Joseph to remain open as independent schools apart from the diocese. These independent schools would include the grammar schools.
Fifty years ago, on April 22, 1970, millions of Americans united across the country to try to bring attention to the needs of the environment. This Earth Day, the streets will be almost empty. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a screeching halt to many plans to recognize the environmental anniversary, both nationally and locally.
The guts of the National Football League draft occurs Friday and Saturday. Those selections, including a total of four picks in rounds 3-4, will play a large part in determining just how the draft unfolds for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' biggest current need is wide receiver. This draft is widely seen as loaded with talented wideouts.
