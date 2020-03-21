Warm outside during Covid 19

Analiese and Zac Wagner, of Northfields, play on the mini rock wall at the Northfield Community School, with their mother, on a warm Friday, March 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Residents take break from isolation to enjoy weather while keeping distance: It was a record warm day with flowers and trees in early bloom Friday. People felt they had to get outside, even if they needed to keep a little more distance from one another while doing it.

First responders work to serve residents while protecting themselves during COVID-19 outbreak: “Anything that could potentially sound like it’s related to the virus, they’re giving us the heads-up and we’re addressing it accordingly,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

Inspira workers told no need to test, quarantine after exposure: Inspira spokeswoman Molly Tritt said the hospital is "following the guidelines set by the CDC in regard to international travel." The two workers who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from a European vacation.

State announces five counties for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Atlantic is ready to be next: At Gov. Phil Murphy’s news conference Friday, officials said the state has established agreements with Union, Ocean, Essex, Burlington and Hudson counties to begin drive-thru testing within their borders in the next week or so. An Atlantic County freeholder says he has a good idea for where the next one could be.

Mainland vs Absegami

Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional scoring her 2000th career point against Absegami during the first half of the playoff game at Mainland High School Friday March 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Mainland's Kylee Watson is Girls Basketball Player of Year: The senior leads this year's Press All-Stars. She finished her career at Mainland Regional with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and is the first ever Press-area girl to ever be selected as a McDonald's All-American.

