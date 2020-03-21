Residents take break from isolation to enjoy weather while keeping distance: It was a record warm day with flowers and trees in early bloom Friday. People felt they had to get outside, even if they needed to keep a little more distance from one another while doing it.
First responders work to serve residents while protecting themselves during COVID-19 outbreak: “Anything that could potentially sound like it’s related to the virus, they’re giving us the heads-up and we’re addressing it accordingly,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.
Inspira workers told no need to test, quarantine after exposure: Inspira spokeswoman Molly Tritt said the hospital is "following the guidelines set by the CDC in regard to international travel." The two workers who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from a European vacation.
State announces five counties for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Atlantic is ready to be next: At Gov. Phil Murphy’s news conference Friday, officials said the state has established agreements with Union, Ocean, Essex, Burlington and Hudson counties to begin drive-thru testing within their borders in the next week or so. An Atlantic County freeholder says he has a good idea for where the next one could be.
Mainland's Kylee Watson is Girls Basketball Player of Year: The senior leads this year's Press All-Stars. She finished her career at Mainland Regional with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and is the first ever Press-area girl to ever be selected as a McDonald's All-American.
