Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. continued to lead the primary with 61% of the vote with 3,202 Democratic votes counted Wednesday in Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections. Councilwoman LaToya Dunston was also leading in her 2nd Ward City Council race.
Sam O'Brien, a registered nurse at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus, returned to work after quarantining for 14 days due to contracting COVID-19. On O'Brien's first day back, she assigned Joey Ortiz, a 46-year-old Hammonton resident with Down syndrome, who was hospitalized with the virus.
The Atlantic County Baseball League's 135th season finally opened Tuesday night in Margate. The ACBL begins every year in May, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the start of the season back two months. The Margate Hurricanes, the defending league champions, won 12-0 in six innings on the 10-run rule.
Likely nominee for the 2nd Congressional District Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a Democrat, is ready to mend fences after a heated primary election. Kennedy had 65% of the vote to Brigid Callahan Harrison's 26% and Will Cunningham's 12% with about half of the more than 60,000 vote-by-mail ballots cast districtwide counted by Wednesday.
Here is a photo gallery of the Atlantic City High School seniors, who participated in three graduation ceremonies Wednesday at the high school.
Here is a photo gallery of Egg Harbor Township High School seniors, who participated in an in-person graduation ceremony Wednesday at the football field for more than 300 students who elected to have their commencement with their classmates.
Here is a photo gallery of the 20 Atlantic Christian School seniors who participated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday in front of the school in Egg Harbor Township.
Here is a photo gallery of Oakcrest High School seniors, who had their commencement ceremony together Wednesday on the athletic field of their school in Mays Landing.
And more: Check out graduation galleries from ACIT, Cape May County Technical High School, Cedar Creek High School and Absegami High School.
