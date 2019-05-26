South Jersey Group I softball championship MICHAEL McGARRY Staff Writer Mike McGarry Staff Writer 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buena's Bridgete Gilliano, right, steals home ahead of a late tag by Pennsville's April Hartman during the Chiefs' 6-2 South Jersey Group 1 softball playoff victory on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson Charles J. Olson Pennsville (16-8) at Buena Regional (22-4) Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports. SUBSCRIBE HERE 4 p.m. Tuesday Buena regional has won nine straight, six by shutout. Bridget Gilliano was 3 for 4 with the runs scored and two stolen bases in Buena's 7-0 semifinal win over Schalick. Ninth-seeded Pennsville has won nine of its laast 10 games. Pennsville beat fourth-seeded Woodbury 6-3 in the semifinals. Contact: 609-272-7185MMcGarry@PressofAC.comTwitter @ACPressMcGarry Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Pennsville Buena Regional Semifinal Sport Company Stolen Base Bridget Gilliano Championship South Jersey Group Mike McGarry Staff Writer I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993. Follow Mike McGarry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Popular on PressofAC.com Ted Bundy possible suspect in '69 parkway murders, author claims 'I'm not proud of him': Man charged with urinating on memorial fired from family business Taxpayers likely to lose more than $2M in Formica bakery bankruptcy Kylee Watson says 'family culture' led her to choose Oregon basketball Appellate court rules long-running Borgata Babes case can go to trial Today's ePaper Press of Atlantic City (PAC) • ePaper Login • Subscriber services • Need A Subscription? Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit May 27 Egg Harbor Township Memorial Day Parade Mon, May 27, 2019 May 27 Memorial Day Ceremony Mon, May 27, 2019 May 27 Library Closed for Memorial Day Mon, May 27, 2019 Press of Atlantic City Contests BlackJack Tickets more contests Featured Businesses Romanelli’s Restaurants | Garden Cafe Galloway, NJ 279 South New York Road, Galloway, NJ 08205 609-652-0179 Website Balsley Losco Realty | Homes For Sale | Northfield NJ Carlo Losco 1630 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 609-646-3207 Website McGowans Flooring 31 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 609-593-6195 Website White House Sub Shop 2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 609-345-1564 Website Menu Find a local business