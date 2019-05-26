052418_spt_buena 1

Buena's Bridgete Gilliano, right, steals home ahead of a late tag by Pennsville's April Hartman during the Chiefs' 6-2 South Jersey Group 1 softball playoff victory on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Pennsville (16-8) at Buena Regional (22-4)

4 p.m. Tuesday

Buena regional has won nine straight, six by shutout. Bridget Gilliano was 3 for 4 with the runs scored and two stolen bases in Buena's 7-0 semifinal win over Schalick.

Ninth-seeded Pennsville has won nine of its laast 10 games. Pennsville beat fourth-seeded Woodbury 6-3 in the semifinals.

