South Jersey Group I
Defending champion: Clayton
Top seed: Overbrook
The pick: Penns Grove
Press-area, first-round games:
Monday
7 p.m.
(11) Cape May Tech at (7) Wildwood
Of note: Wildwood lost in last year’s South Jersey final. Wildwood lost to No. 2 seed Penns Grove 89-70 on Feb. 24. The teams could meet again in the semifinals.
