Clayton defeated Wildwood 64-63 in Tuesday’s South Jersey Group 1 boys basketball sectional title game on March 5, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

South Jersey Group I

Defending champion: Clayton

Top seed: Overbrook

The pick: Penns Grove

Press-area, first-round games:

Monday

7 p.m.

(11) Cape May Tech at (7) Wildwood

Of note: Wildwood lost in last year’s South Jersey final. Wildwood lost to No. 2 seed Penns Grove 89-70 on Feb. 24. The teams could meet again in the semifinals.

