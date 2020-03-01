030519_spt_wwgbb 37

Haddon Township defeated Wildwood 45-39 in Monday's South Jersey Group 1 sectional girls basketball championship game on March 4, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

South Jersey Group I

Defending champion: Haddon Township

Top seed: Glassboro

The pick: Glassboro

Press-area, first-round games:

Monday

5 p.m.

(15) Gateway at (2) Wildwood

(11) Buena Regional at (6) Woodstown

Of note: Wildwood (21-5) features balanced scoring with Leah Benichou (9 points per game), Imene Fathi (10.9 ppg), Winter Favre (10.3 ppg) and Jenna Hans (10.4 ppg). Glassboro beat Wildwood 34-30 on Feb. 7.

