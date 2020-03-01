Middle Manasquan girls basketball

Middle Township's Kira Sides takes aim for the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

South Jersey Group II

Defending champion: Manchester Township

Top seed: Manchester Township

The pick: Manchester Township

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

5 p.m.

(16) Barnegat at (1) Manchester

5:30 p.m.

(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Sterling

(14) Oakcrest at (3) Middle Township

Of note: Manchester is the three-time defending champion. The Hawks beat Middle Township in the 2017 and 2019 South Jersey finals.

