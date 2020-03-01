South Jersey Group II
Defending champion: Manchester Township
Top seed: Manchester Township
The pick: Manchester Township
Press-area, first-round games:
Tuesday
5 p.m.
(16) Barnegat at (1) Manchester
5:30 p.m.
(12) Cedar Creek at (5) Sterling
(14) Oakcrest at (3) Middle Township
Of note: Manchester is the three-time defending champion. The Hawks beat Middle Township in the 2017 and 2019 South Jersey finals.
