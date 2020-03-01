South Jersey Group II
Defending champion: Haddonfield
Top seed: Camden
The pick: Camden
Press-area, first-round games:
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
(12) Pleasantville at (5) Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
(10) Cedar Creek at (7) Pt. Pleasant Borough
7 p.m.
(16) Lower Cape May vs. (1) Camden at Woodrow Wilson
(13) Middle Township at (4) West Deptford
Of note: Pleasantville (13-12) at Barnegat (20-6) is an intriguing first-round game. Jaxon Baker has sank 61 3-pointers and Isaiah Gerena averages 13.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for Barnegat.
