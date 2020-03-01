Pleasantville vs St Joe

St. Joe vs. Pleasantville during the first half boys basketball game at Pleasantville High School Wednesday Feb 19, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group II

Defending champion: Haddonfield

Top seed: Camden

The pick: Camden

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.

(12) Pleasantville at (5) Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

(10) Cedar Creek at (7) Pt. Pleasant Borough

7 p.m.

(16) Lower Cape May vs. (1) Camden at Woodrow Wilson

(13) Middle Township at (4) West Deptford

Of note: Pleasantville (13-12) at Barnegat (20-6) is an intriguing first-round game. Jaxon Baker has sank 61 3-pointers and Isaiah Gerena averages 13.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for Barnegat.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments