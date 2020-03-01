012820_spt_ocmainland 37

Mainland's JaQuan Mace, right, is guarded by Ocean City's Gannon Brady during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

South Jersey Group III

Defending champion: Moorestown

Top seed: Moorestown

The pick: Timber Creek

Press-area, first-round games:

Monday

6 p.m.

(12) Lacey Township at (5) Cherry Hill West

(13) Winslow Township (13) at (4) Mainland Regional

(14) Pinelands Regional at (3) Westampton Tech

7 p.m.

(11) Deptford at Ocean City (6)

Of note: Mainland Regional reached the final last year, losing to Moorestown. Mainland this year is without leading scorer Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury that happened in mainland’s final regular season game.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

