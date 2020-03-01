South Jersey Group III
Defending champion: Moorestown
Top seed: Moorestown
The pick: Timber Creek
Press-area, first-round games:
Monday
6 p.m.
(12) Lacey Township at (5) Cherry Hill West
(13) Winslow Township (13) at (4) Mainland Regional
(14) Pinelands Regional at (3) Westampton Tech
7 p.m.
(11) Deptford at Ocean City (6)
Of note: Mainland Regional reached the final last year, losing to Moorestown. Mainland this year is without leading scorer Jake Cook, who is out for the season with a knee injury that happened in mainland’s final regular season game.
