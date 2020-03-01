South Jersey Group III
Defending champion: Mainland Regional
Top seed: Mainland Regional
The pick: Mainland Regional
Press-area, first-round games:
Monday
4 p.m.
(16) Highland Regional at (1) Mainland Regional
5:30 p.m.
(13) Toms River South at (4) Absegami
(15) Moorestown at (2) Ocean City
7 p.m.
Lacey Township (11) at Central Regional (6)
Of note: Mainland is the defending state champion. The Mustangs beat Ocean City in last season’s South Jersey final and the teams could meet again in this year’s final. They split their two meetings this season with Ocean City winning 51-49 on Jan. 26 and Mainland winning 66-44 on Feb. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.