Mainland girls basketball state final

The celebration begins for the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team as the players rush to coach Scott Betson to check out their state championship plaque Sunday at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River. ‘I think, to be honest, we’re better under pressure,’ junior guard Madi Hafetz says.

South Jersey Group III

Defending champion: Mainland Regional

Top seed: Mainland Regional

The pick: Mainland Regional

Press-area, first-round games:

Monday

4 p.m.

(16) Highland Regional at (1) Mainland Regional

5:30 p.m.

(13) Toms River South at (4) Absegami

(15) Moorestown at (2) Ocean City

7 p.m.

Lacey Township (11) at Central Regional (6)

Of note: Mainland is the defending state champion. The Mustangs beat Ocean City in last season’s South Jersey final and the teams could meet again in this year’s final. They split their two meetings this season with Ocean City winning 51-49 on Jan. 26 and Mainland winning 66-44 on Feb. 14.

